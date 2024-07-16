Short Interest in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Declines By 14.2%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,940,000 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the June 15th total of 52,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,182,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco QQQ

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.3 %

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $496.15 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $503.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $469.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $443.40.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

