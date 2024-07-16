Short Interest in IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Drops By 21.3%

IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the June 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

IQE Price Performance

IQEPF opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. IQE has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.33.

About IQE

IQE plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. The company manufactures and sells compound semiconductor materials for the wireless market which includes radio frequency devices for wireless communications, and photonics market, that includes applications that transmit and sense visible and infrared lights, as well as advanced semiconductor materials related to silicon.

