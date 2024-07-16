Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Drops By 21.0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 232,600 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the June 15th total of 294,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 512,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 19,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 19,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of IBTE opened at $23.94 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $23.73 and a twelve month high of $23.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.91.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.0939 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

