Short Interest in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Decreases By 10.8%

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 459,900 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the June 15th total of 515,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 433,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AAXJ stock opened at $74.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.35. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.92 and a fifty-two week high of $75.60.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.2654 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 21,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 8,855 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 40,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

