Short Interest in Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF) Expands By 12.0%

Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,684,900 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the June 15th total of 3,289,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 898.8 days.

Iveco Group Price Performance

Iveco Group stock opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.17. Iveco Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86.

About Iveco Group

Iveco Group N.V. engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, servicing, and financing of trucks, commercial vehicles, buses and specialty vehicles for firefighting, defense, and other applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

