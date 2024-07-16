Short Interest in Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF) Expands By 12.0%

Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,684,900 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the June 15th total of 3,289,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 898.8 days.
Iveco Group Price Performance
Iveco Group stock opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.17. Iveco Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86.
About Iveco Group
