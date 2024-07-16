Short Interest in Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Increases By 13.2%

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 132,200 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the June 15th total of 116,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.4 days.

Kinaxis Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KXSCF opened at $120.47 on Tuesday. Kinaxis has a 1 year low of $93.39 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.24.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

