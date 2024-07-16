Short Interest in Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Increases By 13.2%

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 132,200 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the June 15th total of 116,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.4 days.
Kinaxis Stock Up 4.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS KXSCF opened at $120.47 on Tuesday. Kinaxis has a 1 year low of $93.39 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.24.
About Kinaxis
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kinaxis
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.