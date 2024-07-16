Short Interest in Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Declines By 14.1%

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 780,500 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the June 15th total of 908,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,561.0 days.

Moncler Price Performance

Shares of MONRF opened at $64.52 on Tuesday. Moncler has a twelve month low of $51.82 and a twelve month high of $75.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.44.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names in Italy, rest of Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It also offers footwear products; leather goods; bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses and eyeglasses under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

