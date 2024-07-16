Short Interest in Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Declines By 14.1%

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 780,500 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the June 15th total of 908,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,561.0 days.
Moncler Price Performance
Shares of MONRF opened at $64.52 on Tuesday. Moncler has a twelve month low of $51.82 and a twelve month high of $75.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.44.
Moncler Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Moncler
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.