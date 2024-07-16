Short Interest in New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Drops By 14.6%

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the June 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
New Age Metals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NMTLF opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. New Age Metals has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.
About New Age Metals
