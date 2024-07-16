Short Interest in New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Drops By 14.6%

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the June 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

New Age Metals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NMTLF opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. New Age Metals has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.

About New Age Metals

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

