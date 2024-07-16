Short Interest in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Increases By 21.6%

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,140,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the June 15th total of 5,870,000 shares. Approximately 11.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 992,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rackspace Technology news, insider Kellie Teal-Guess sold 61,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $130,767.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 909,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,820.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,535,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 667,329 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $1,201,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the first quarter worth about $531,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RXT opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.97. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $3.18.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $690.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

