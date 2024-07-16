Short Interest in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Increases By 15.0%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the June 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Get WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund alerts:

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ AGZD opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.11. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $22.72.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.

About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero-duration bond index that’s long US investment-grade issues and short Treasury futures. AGZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.