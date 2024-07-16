Sienna Senior Living Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.
Sienna Senior Living Trading Up 1.2 %
SIA stock opened at C$14.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.80. The company has a market cap of C$1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.32. Sienna Senior Living has a 52 week low of C$9.87 and a 52 week high of C$15.30.
Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$230.95 million for the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.329883 EPS for the current year.
Sienna Senior Living Company Profile
Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.
