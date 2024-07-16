Sienna Senior Living Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Sienna Senior Living Trading Up 1.2 %

SIA stock opened at C$14.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.80. The company has a market cap of C$1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.32. Sienna Senior Living has a 52 week low of C$9.87 and a 52 week high of C$15.30.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$230.95 million for the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.329883 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SIA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank raised Sienna Senior Living from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$14.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC increased their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sienna Senior Living has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SIA

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.