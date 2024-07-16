SilverCrest Metals Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share (NYSE:SILV)

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for SilverCrest Metals in a research note issued on Monday, July 15th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share.

SILV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from $9.75 to $11.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank downgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance

NYSE:SILV opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.64. SilverCrest Metals has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. SilverCrest Metals had a net margin of 49.21% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $63.65 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SilverCrest Metals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 225.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 28,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 19,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 63,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

About SilverCrest Metals

(Get Free Report)

SilverCrest Metals Inc focuses on the acquisition, exploration, advancement and development of base mineral and precious metals properties primarily in Mexico. The company’s properties consist of Las Chispas property. SilverCrest Metals Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, BC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.