SkyOak Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,236 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.4% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.38.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $192.72 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $201.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $631,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,832,153.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,113,490 shares of company stock worth $1,222,340,738. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

