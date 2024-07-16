Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SGR) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SGR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.
Slate Retail REIT Stock Performance
Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$69.99 million for the quarter.
