Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Short Interest Update

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the June 15th total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 483,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Currently, 14.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Institutional Trading of Sleep Number

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 250.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Sleep Number by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Sleep Number by 345.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Stock Performance

SNBR opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.05. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $39.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $470.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.17 million. Research analysts predict that Sleep Number will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Sleep Number from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sleep Number from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sleep Number

About Sleep Number

(Get Free Report)

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides smart adjustable bases under the FlextFit brand, and smart beds under the Climate 360 name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.