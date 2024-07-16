Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

Smurfit Westrock Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:SW opened at $48.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Smurfit Westrock has a 1-year low of $44.32 and a 1-year high of $49.43.

Smurfit Westrock Ltd is a basic materials company in the Shipping Containers industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.