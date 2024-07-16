Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

SW stock opened at $48.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05. Smurfit Westrock has a 12-month low of $44.32 and a 12-month high of $49.43.

Smurfit Westrock Ltd is a basic materials company in the Shipping Containers industry.

