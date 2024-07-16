Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.47% from the company’s previous close.

Smurfit Westrock Trading Down 0.5 %

SW stock opened at $48.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Smurfit Westrock has a 52 week low of $44.32 and a 52 week high of $49.43.

Smurfit Westrock Ltd is a basic materials company in the Shipping Containers industry.

