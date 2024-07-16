Snap-on (SNA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect Snap-on to post earnings of $4.94 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.60 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Snap-on to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $270.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $268.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Snap-on has a 1-year low of $249.84 and a 1-year high of $298.49. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Snap-on

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.03%.

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $1,655,069.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,048,945.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total transaction of $6,461,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,276,888.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $1,655,069.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,048,945.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,632 shares of company stock valued at $10,353,409 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.00.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

