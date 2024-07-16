Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Expected to Earn Q2 2025 Earnings of ($0.55) Per Share

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) – Capital One Financial upped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Snowflake in a research note issued on Thursday, July 11th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Murphy now expects that the company will earn ($0.55) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.56). The consensus estimate for Snowflake’s current full-year earnings is ($2.28) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Snowflake’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.25) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.48) EPS.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Snowflake from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.31.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $133.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a PE ratio of -47.74 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.21 and a 200-day moving average of $168.55. Snowflake has a one year low of $122.60 and a one year high of $237.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Snowflake news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $57,743,980.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 494,942 shares in the company, valued at $60,922,410.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $70,608.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 756,489 shares in the company, valued at $97,829,157.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $57,743,980.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 494,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,922,410.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 533,460 shares of company stock worth $66,963,450. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

