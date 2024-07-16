SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Susquehanna lowered their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $36.00. The stock had previously closed at $31.65, but opened at $28.87. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock. SolarEdge Technologies shares last traded at $27.52, with a volume of 730,977 shares changing hands.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $71.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $53.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $73.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,529,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,566,000 after buying an additional 92,230 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,071,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.69.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.82 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. On average, research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

