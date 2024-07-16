SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Susquehanna lowered their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $36.00. The stock had previously closed at $31.65, but opened at $28.87. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock. SolarEdge Technologies shares last traded at $27.52, with a volume of 730,977 shares changing hands.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $71.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $53.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $73.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.42.
The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.69.
SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.82 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. On average, research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.
