Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Sound Financial Bancorp Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SFBC opened at $42.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Sound Financial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.72 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.19. The firm has a market cap of $109.52 million, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter.

Sound Financial Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sound Financial Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Sound Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 211.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 17,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 12,155 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 407,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,911,000 after acquiring an additional 28,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

