SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Shares Acquired by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 157.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 242,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,044,000 after buying an additional 30,515 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 130,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,347,000. Finally, Ndwm LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,306,000.

NYSEARCA BILS opened at $99.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.22. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $98.89 and a 1 year high of $99.54.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

