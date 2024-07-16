SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 173.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 570,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362,121 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.35% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $25,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLDM. Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,501,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,416,000 after acquiring an additional 480,518 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $778,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,453,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

GLDM opened at $48.30 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $48.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.96.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Read More

