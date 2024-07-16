Spotify Technology (SPOT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Spotify Technology to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Spotify Technology has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.42. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Spotify Technology to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Spotify Technology Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of SPOT opened at $302.15 on Tuesday. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $129.23 and a 12-month high of $331.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a PE ratio of -450.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.54.
About Spotify Technology
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
