Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU) Trading Down 3.6%

Spruce Power Holding Co. (NYSE:SPRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.14 and last traded at $3.17. 32,984 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 41,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.78. The stock has a market cap of $58.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.21.

Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.29 million during the quarter. Spruce Power had a negative net margin of 61.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.07%.

Institutional Trading of Spruce Power

Spruce Power Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Spruce Power stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spruce Power Holding Co. ( NYSE:SPRU Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Spruce Power at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

Spruce Power Holding Corporation owns and operates distributed solar energy assets in the United States. The company provides subscription-based services for homeowners and businesses to own and maintain rooftop solar and battery storage. It offers its subscription-based services to approximately 75,000 customers.

