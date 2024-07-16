Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU) Trading Down 3.6%

Spruce Power Holding Co. (NYSE:SPRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.14 and last traded at $3.17. 32,984 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 41,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.
Spruce Power Stock Down 3.6 %
The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.78. The stock has a market cap of $58.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.21.
Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.29 million during the quarter. Spruce Power had a negative net margin of 61.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.07%.
Institutional Trading of Spruce Power
Spruce Power Company Profile
Spruce Power Holding Corporation owns and operates distributed solar energy assets in the United States. The company provides subscription-based services for homeowners and businesses to own and maintain rooftop solar and battery storage. It offers its subscription-based services to approximately 75,000 customers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Spruce Power
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.