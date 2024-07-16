SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $200.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPSC shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

SPS Commerce Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $202.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.78 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.67. SPS Commerce has a 52-week low of $151.96 and a 52-week high of $218.74.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $149.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.50 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 12.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total transaction of $1,273,341.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,855,759.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,834 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

