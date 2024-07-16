State Street (NYSE:STT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. State Street had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.03%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE STT opened at $78.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49. State Street has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $79.90.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on State Street

About State Street

(Get Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.