Status 24-Hour Volume Reaches $15.63 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. Over the last seven days, Status has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $97.70 million and approximately $15.63 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.0250 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,900,476,045 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im.

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,900,476,044.6149273 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02591954 USD and is up 2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $16,151,191.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

