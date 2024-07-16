Steel Dynamics (STLD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.67 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.13. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Steel Dynamics to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $131.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.31. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $95.53 and a 1 year high of $151.34.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $2,873,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,415 shares in the company, valued at $8,265,376.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.57.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Articles

