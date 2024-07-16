Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT)

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 22,598 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 21% compared to the average volume of 18,684 call options.

Hut 8 Trading Up 17.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HUT opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. Hut 8 has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $21.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $51.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.60 million. Analysts expect that Hut 8 will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 17,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $145,925.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,549.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 8,329.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,787,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,770,000 after buying an additional 2,754,037 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hut 8 in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,191,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Hut 8 by 79.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,260,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after acquiring an additional 558,824 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Hut 8 by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,125,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 754,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 581,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 255,307 shares during the period. 31.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUT. Benchmark upped their target price on Hut 8 from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Hut 8 from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Hut 8 from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hut 8 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.08.

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

