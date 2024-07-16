StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSON opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.09 million, a PE ratio of -48.24 and a beta of 0.55. Hudson Global has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.97.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $33.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $34.80 million. Hudson Global had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. As a group, analysts expect that Hudson Global will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hudson Global stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,263 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Hudson Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.23% of the company's stock.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

