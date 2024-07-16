StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reed’s (NYSE:REED)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Reed’s stock opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.65. Reed’s has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $3.75.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Reed’s will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Classic Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

