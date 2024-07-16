StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reed’s (NYSE:REED)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Reed’s Price Performance
Shares of Reed’s stock opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.65. Reed’s has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $3.75.
Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Reed’s will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Reed’s Company Profile
Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Classic Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.
