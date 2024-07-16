StockNews.com Downgrades ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) to Sell

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ACNB from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

ACNB Stock Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ ACNB opened at $39.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.96. ACNB has a twelve month low of $30.24 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The stock has a market cap of $333.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.62.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. ACNB had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $31.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.28 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ACNB will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Haverford Trust Co bought a new position in shares of ACNB during the fourth quarter worth $1,521,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of ACNB during the fourth quarter worth $583,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACNB during the fourth quarter worth $434,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ACNB during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACNB by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

