StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on América Móvil (NYSE:AMX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

AMX has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on América Móvil from $19.60 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.69.

América Móvil Stock Down 1.1 %

AMX opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.95. América Móvil has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $21.61.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 13.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that América Móvil will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in América Móvil by 399.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 79,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 63,741 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in América Móvil by 43.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 117,758 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 35,930 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in América Móvil in the first quarter valued at about $767,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in América Móvil by 9.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,528,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $233,777,000 after buying an additional 1,128,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in América Móvil by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 1,254,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,415,000 after buying an additional 126,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

