StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on HireRight (NYSE:HRT)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, William Blair raised HireRight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

HireRight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HRT opened at $14.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.90. HireRight has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $14.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.50 million, a P/E ratio of -57.44 and a beta of 0.17.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.20 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HireRight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,668,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HireRight by 48.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 925,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,206,000 after acquiring an additional 300,040 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of HireRight during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,926,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of HireRight during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,682,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in HireRight in the first quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

HireRight Company Profile

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers under the HireRight brand name. The company provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

