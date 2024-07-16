StockNews.com Lowers Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) to Hold

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Golden Entertainment from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GDEN opened at $29.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Golden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $28.20 and a 12 month high of $47.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.06. The firm has a market cap of $861.26 million, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.23.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $174.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.72 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 1.13%. Analysts predict that Golden Entertainment will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Entertainment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.