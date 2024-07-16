Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Stratasys from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Stratasys from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Stratasys Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.99. The company has a market cap of $617.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.21. Stratasys has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $21.72.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $144.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.53 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratasys

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,706,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in Stratasys by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 426,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 177,350 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Stratasys by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,028,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,688,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 10,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,343,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,178,000 after purchasing an additional 127,330 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

