Stratis (STRAX) Price Tops $0.0473 on Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 16th. During the last week, Stratis has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $21.46 million and $38,150.75 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for $0.0473 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,420.88 or 0.05347829 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00042533 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00009559 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00012632 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00014667 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00009927 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

