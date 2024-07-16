Südzucker (OTCMKTS:SUEZY) Trading Down 2.3%

Südzucker AG (OTCMKTS:SUEZY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$7.23 and last traded at C$7.24. Approximately 1,152 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 663 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.41.

Get Südzucker alerts:

Südzucker Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.14.

Südzucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3116 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Südzucker’s previous dividend of $0.25. Südzucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -714.89%.

About Südzucker

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Südzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Südzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.