Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Position Trimmed by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,098 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.08% of Sunnova Energy International worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,270,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,532,000 after acquiring an additional 379,032 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 101,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 35,338 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000.

NOVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.73.

Shares of NOVA opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $24.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average is $6.94.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.78 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 56.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

