Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading 1% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday after Susquehanna raised their price target on the stock from $285.00 to $325.00. Susquehanna currently has a negative rating on the stock. Super Micro Computer traded as high as $963.30 and last traded at $919.00. 4,047,386 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 8,429,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $909.96.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SMCI. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nomura downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $930.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $999.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Super Micro Computer

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,116,736 over the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $849.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $793.34.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.