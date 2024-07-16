Susquehanna Raises NU (NYSE:NU) Price Target to $16.00

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on NU in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NU currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

NU Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NU opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.31, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.14. NU has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $13.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. NU had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Analysts expect that NU will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NU

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in NU by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in NU by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in NU by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in NU by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 41,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in NU by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Featured Articles

