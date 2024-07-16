Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,018,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Toast worth $25,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Toast by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,079,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,579 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 47,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in Toast during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Toast during the 4th quarter valued at about $778,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Toast by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 159,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 23,518 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toast stock opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $27.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average of $22.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of -51.86 and a beta of 1.76.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Toast from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Toast from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.05.

In other news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 2,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $65,971.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 170,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,414.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 2,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $65,971.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 170,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,414.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aman Narang sold 6,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $162,942.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,999,942.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,455 shares of company stock worth $4,466,866. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

