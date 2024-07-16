Swiss National Bank Sells 19,200 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of Fortune Brands Innovations worth $31,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,708,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,498,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 110,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on FBIN. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.89.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $70.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.97. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.10 and a 12 month high of $84.92. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is 29.36%.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.