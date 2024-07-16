Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.63.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

SNV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Price Performance

Synovus Financial stock opened at $43.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.40. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $44.38.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.20). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $537.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 52.05%.

Insider Transactions at Synovus Financial

In related news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 6,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $171,571.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,466,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,984,953.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 6,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $171,571.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,466,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,984,953.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. bought 24,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.40 per share, with a total value of $916,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 41,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,461.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,712 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,878 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synovus Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 46.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 957,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,631,000 after purchasing an additional 301,604 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 125,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,780,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

(Get Free Report

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.