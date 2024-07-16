T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.79.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $181.75 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $131.47 and a 1-year high of $182.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.33. The company has a market cap of $212.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,703 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.98, for a total value of $27,309,065.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 679,434,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,695,968,265.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.20, for a total transaction of $3,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,765,836.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.98, for a total transaction of $27,309,065.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 679,434,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,695,968,265.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,508,181 shares of company stock worth $928,515,288. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 216,767 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,358,000 after purchasing an additional 33,498 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

