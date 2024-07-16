T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,127 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $27,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 317,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,680 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. StockNews.com upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,444 shares of company stock valued at $740,408. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.3 %

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $119.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.55. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $132.76. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.42.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 19.70%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 58.91%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.