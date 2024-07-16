Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:TVE)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.
Tamarack Valley Energy Price Performance
Shares of TSE:TVE opened at C$4.00 on Tuesday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.76 and a 12 month high of C$4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.81, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.54.
Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.10). Tamarack Valley Energy had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of C$393.34 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.1714964 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$115,800.00. In other news, Director Caralyn Patricia Bennett purchased 10,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,403.28. Also, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt acquired 30,000 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.86 per share, with a total value of C$115,800.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 143,560 shares of company stock worth $526,970. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.
About Tamarack Valley Energy
Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.
