Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of TSE TVE traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,808. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.81, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.76 and a 1 year high of C$4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 2.59.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$393.34 million during the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 2.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.1714964 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Desjardins set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.00.

Insider Activity at Tamarack Valley Energy

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$115,800.00. In other news, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.86 per share, with a total value of C$115,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Scott Shimek purchased 36,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.54 per share, with a total value of C$129,845.18. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 143,560 shares of company stock worth $526,970. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

